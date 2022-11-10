Home Entertainment Malayalam

Javanum Mullapoovum: Sshivada plays a teacher, makers release first look 

Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran star in debutant Raghu Menon’s Javanum Mullapoovum. The first look poster has been released.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:47 AM

Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran in 'Javanum Mullapoovum'

By Express News Service

Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran star in debutant Raghu Menon’s Javanum Mullapoovum. The first look poster has been released. The film has a story, screenplay and dialogues by Suresh Krishnan.

Sshivada plays a teacher in the family entertainer, which revolves around her survival. Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait produce it under the banner of 2 Creative Minds.

The rest of the cast comprises Rahul Madhav, Baby Sadhika Menon, Devi Ajith, Balaji Sharma, Vinod Kedamangalam, Sabu Jacob, Cobra Rajesh, Sandeep Kumar, and Ambili Sunil, among others.

Shyal Satheesh is behind the camera, and Sanal Anirudhan edits. 4 Musics wrote the music to the lyrics by B K Hari Narayanan and Suresh Krishnan.  

The makers say the post-production is in progress, and the film, produced by Sameer Sait and Vinod Unnithan, is expected to release in theatres by December.

