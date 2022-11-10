Naslen cast as lead in director Girish A D's next 'I Am Kathalan'

By Express News Service

After Thaneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya, filmmaker Girish AD is training his lens towards a different space, a family entertainer with thriller elements titled I Am Kathalan. Actor Sajin Cherukayil penned the script.

Naslen, the breakout star from Thaneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya, is cast as the male lead, with newcomer Anishma as the female lead. The cast also features Dileesh Pothan, Lijomol Jose, Vineeth Viswam, and Sajin Cherukayil. Speaking about the film, Sajin says,

“It will be unlike anything Girish has done before in terms of style. Although it ventures into the thriller space, it’s not what I would call a ‘dark thriller’. It’s a narrative told predominantly through humour. It packs some surprises towards the latter half.”

Filming began on Wednesday. Kodungallur, Irinjalakuda, and Ernakulam are the primary locations. Dr Paul Varghese, who produced Abrid Shine’s Poomaram, is backing the film. Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor, while Sharan Velayudhan handles the camera.



