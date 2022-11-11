Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan's 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' censored

Written and directed by debutant Anoop Pandalam, the film is billed as a feel-good family entertainer. Divya Pillai is the female lead.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Unni Mukundan's upcoming feel-good family entertainer, 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham'.

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan's upcoming film Shefeekkinte Santhosham has been censored with a clean U certificate. Written and directed by debutant Anoop Pandalam, the film is billed as a feel-good family entertainer.

Divya Pillai (Oozham, Kala) is the female lead in Shefeekkinte Santhosham. It also stars Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Athmiya Rajan, Rahul Madhav, Shaheen Siddique, Mithun Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Krishna Prasad, Azees Nedumangad and Boban Samuel.

On the technical front, the film has Eldho Issac as the cinematographer and Noufal Abdullah as the editor. It is Unni Mukundan's second production after Meppadiyan.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan is awaiting the release of the Telugu film Yashoda. The film, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, stars Samantha as the lead.

Unni also has several other projects like Mindiyum Paranjum, Bruce Lee, Malikappuram, Yamaha and Gandharva Jr in the pipeline.

