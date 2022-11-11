'Uyare' makers' next with Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup launched

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Navya Nair, who had been away from films post her marriage, made her comeback to Malayalam after an eight-year-long gap with Oruthee.

Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup

Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

After the success of Uyare, S Cube Films have launched their next. Starring Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup as the leads, the film will be directed by Aniesh Upaasana, who has earlier made films like Matinee, Seconds, and Popcorn.

The project got launched on Thursday with a formal pooja ceremony, which was attended by the cast and crew members.

Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup had recently acted together as a married couple in the VK Prakash directorial Oruthee. However, details regarding their roles in the upcoming film are not yet known.

Meanwhile, she acted in the Kannada films Drishya (2014) and Drishya 2 (2021) -- the remakes of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph thriller series Drishyam.

Saiju Kurup, last seen in the Nivin Pauly-starrer Saturday Night, is part of several upcoming projects including Bermuda, Pallotti, and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. A sequel to his 2021 film Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, in which he did the titular role, is also in the planning.

