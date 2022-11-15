Home Entertainment Malayalam

V K Prakash to direct a social thriller next titled 'Live'

VK Prakash, the National Award-winning filmmaker who last directed Oruthee, has announced his next titled Live, written by S Sureshbabu.

Published: 15th November 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VK Prakash, the National Award-winning filmmaker who last directed Oruthee, has announced his next titled Live, written by S Sureshbabu.

Taking to his social media handle, the filmmaker released the title poster of his upcoming film starring Soubin Shahir, Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier. The title poster features a bunch of mics of news media channels and flashes from the camera. 

Sharing the first glimpse poster, VKP wrote, “Unfurling the title poster of LIVE, a social thriller, my next film featuring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya P Varrier in lead, under the banner of Films 24, spearheaded by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Prakash S Sureshbabu Live
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp