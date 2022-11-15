V K Prakash to direct a social thriller next titled 'Live'

By Express News Service

VK Prakash, the National Award-winning filmmaker who last directed Oruthee, has announced his next titled Live, written by S Sureshbabu.

Taking to his social media handle, the filmmaker released the title poster of his upcoming film starring Soubin Shahir, Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier. The title poster features a bunch of mics of news media channels and flashes from the camera.

Sharing the first glimpse poster, VKP wrote, “Unfurling the title poster of LIVE, a social thriller, my next film featuring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya P Varrier in lead, under the banner of Films 24, spearheaded by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar.”

VK Prakash, the National Award-winning filmmaker who last directed Oruthee, has announced his next titled Live, written by S Sureshbabu. Taking to his social media handle, the filmmaker released the title poster of his upcoming film starring Soubin Shahir, Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier. The title poster features a bunch of mics of news media channels and flashes from the camera. Sharing the first glimpse poster, VKP wrote, “Unfurling the title poster of LIVE, a social thriller, my next film featuring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya P Varrier in lead, under the banner of Films 24, spearheaded by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar.”