Vineeth Sreenivasan announces sequel to Mukundan Unni Associates

Published: 17th November 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer film, Mukundan Unni Associates

A still from the trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer film, Mukundan Unni Associates. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Mukundan Unni Associates, the Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer film, is basking in glory for its novel treatment, inventive storytelling and compelling performances.

With more audiences flocking to the theatres following the positive reviews and just a few days after the release, the makers announced that the film will get a sequel.

Vineeth went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to extend his gratitude to the audience for making the film a grand success. However, little did the audiences know about an exciting announcement coming ahead. 

"Mukundan Unni Associates 2 will go on floors in 2024," Vineeth said. He was joined by director Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Sudhi Koppa, who played Robin and Arsha Chandini Baiju, who played Meenakshi. 

"When Abhi told us an idea for part 2, I found it interesting. We are working on it," he added. Further details of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. 

Mukundan Unni Associates marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who has edited films like Godha, Uriyadi, and the Vineeth Sreenivasan-produced Aanandam. He has co-written the film with Vimal Gopalakrishnan and co-edited it with Nidhin Raj Arol.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan. It hit the theatres on November 11.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

