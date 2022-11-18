Salim Kumar to star in 'Mukundan Unni Associates 2'?

By Express News Service

The recently released Mukundan Unni Associates starring Vinneeth Sreenivasan is getting rave reviews. And within a few days of the release, the makers revealed that the film will get a sequel during the Instagram Live session.

While the audiences celebrated Mukundan Unni Associates for its inventive filmmaking style, novel narrative and much more, they were also excited to witness a voice-over of veteran actor Salim Kumar in an absurdly funny sequence in the film.

When the sequel was announced, the elated fans asked the makers if Salim Kumar would be part of it. Vineeth responded, "It would be nice to have him in the sequel." However, director Abhinav Sunder Nayak said that further process is yet to be finalised.

"When Abhi told us an idea for part 2, I found it interesting. So Mukundan Unni Associates 2 will go on floors in 2024," he added.

The film marks the directorial debut of Abhinav, who has edited films like Godha, Uriyadi, and the Vineeth Sreenivasan-produced Aanandam. He has co-written the film with Vimal Gopalakrishnan and co-edited it with Nidhin Raj Arol.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan. It hit the theatres on November 11.

Interestingly, the film's title and the titular role, Mukundan Unni, are inspired by Salim Kumar's iconic character named advocate Mukundan Unni from Meesha Madhavan (2002).

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

