WATCH | Amala Paul’s 'The Teacher' trailer promises a gripping thriller

By Express News Service

Amala Paul-starrer The Teacher is slated to hit screens on December 2. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared a gripping trailer.

From the 1.47-minute footage, it is evident that Amala Paul plays a physical education teacher named Devaki. She leads a happy life with her husband, played by Hakkim Shah until things go for a toss. The story seems to be about this ordinary woman experiencing physical assault and how she gets through this situation.

Athiran-fame Vivek directed the film from his story, with PV Shaji Kumar credited for the screenplay and dialogues. A Kendra Sahitya Akademi winner, Shaji Kumar has co-scripted films like Kanyaka Talkies, Take Off and Puthan Panam.

The Teacher also stars Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod Jose, IM Vijayan, Prashanth Murali, Senthil Krishna, Nandu, Anumol, Maala Parvathy and Vineetha Koshy. Anu Moothedath, the cinematographer of Athiran, is retained for this film. Dawn Vincent is the music director, and Manoj is the editor.

Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthiviraj jointly produce the film. Amala Paul, who is making a comeback to Malayalam after five years, has a couple of other projects lined up. She is one of the female leads in the Mammootty-starrer Christopher.

The Aadai actor is also starring in Dvija, directed by Aijaz Khan, who earlier made the two-time National Award-winning Hindi film Hamid. In Tamil, Amala has Kaadhal Konjam Thookala, also starring Dushara Vijayan and Kalidas Jayaram, coming up.

