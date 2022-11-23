Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Mukundan Unni Associates' Tamil remake on cards

Directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film is a dark comedy with Vineeth Sreenivasan playing a narcissistic advocate, who is willing to go to any extent for his success.

Poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer film, Mukundan Unni Associates

Poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer film, Mukundan Unni Associates. (Photo | YouTube)

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Mukundan Unni Associates is going strong at the box office in its second week. Though released with minimal expectations, the film’s successful run got bolstered by highly positive word of mouth.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the makers are getting offers to remake the film in Tamil. This year alone, several Malayalam films, including Adi Kapyare Kootamani (Hostel), Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 (Koogle Kuttappa), Joseph (Visithiran), and Vikruthi (Payanigal Gavanikkavum) have been remade in Tamil. Naturally, the possibility of Mukundan Unni Associates also getting a Tamil version cannot be dismissed.

Directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film is a dark comedy with Vineeth Sreenivasan playing a narcissistic advocate, who is willing to go to any extent for his success.

Aarsha Chandini Baiju is the female lead. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa, and Jagadish essay other pivotal roles. The makers recently announced a sequel to the film. It was also confirmed that they are planning to go on floors in 2024.
 

