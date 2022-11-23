Zakariya turns lead actor with 'Communist Pacha Adhava Appa'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Zakariya Mohammed, well known for his directorial debut Sudani From Nigeria, is turning a lead actor with Communist Pacha Adhava Appa. Shamim Moideen is directing the film. It is scripted by Ashif Kakkodi, who collaborated with Zakariya as a co-writer in the upcoming Momo In Dubai.

Communist Pacha Adhava Appa started rolling on Sunday in Kozhikode. The film also stars Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Nazlin, Ranji Kankol, Parakkal Balan, RJ Anuroop, Althaf Salim, Sarasa Balussery, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Kudassanad Kanam.

It has cinematography by Shafi Koroth and music by Sreehari K Nair, along with Shafeeque VB as the editor. Salwan is backing the film under the banner of Haritha Entertainments LLP.

Zakariya has previously done a notable role in the Aashiq Abu directorial Virus. He is next scripting Momo in Dubai, a children's drama which stars Aneesh G Menon and Anu Sithara as the leads. Zakariya is also one of the producers of the upcoming Manju Warrier-starrer Ayisha.

Filmmaker Zakariya Mohammed, well known for his directorial debut Sudani From Nigeria, is turning a lead actor with Communist Pacha Adhava Appa. Shamim Moideen is directing the film. It is scripted by Ashif Kakkodi, who collaborated with Zakariya as a co-writer in the upcoming Momo In Dubai. Communist Pacha Adhava Appa started rolling on Sunday in Kozhikode. The film also stars Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Nazlin, Ranji Kankol, Parakkal Balan, RJ Anuroop, Althaf Salim, Sarasa Balussery, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Kudassanad Kanam. It has cinematography by Shafi Koroth and music by Sreehari K Nair, along with Shafeeque VB as the editor. Salwan is backing the film under the banner of Haritha Entertainments LLP. Zakariya has previously done a notable role in the Aashiq Abu directorial Virus. He is next scripting Momo in Dubai, a children's drama which stars Aneesh G Menon and Anu Sithara as the leads. Zakariya is also one of the producers of the upcoming Manju Warrier-starrer Ayisha.