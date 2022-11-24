'Padachone Ingalu Katholi', a political satire sans violence

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Director Bijith Bala’s Padachone Ingalu Katholi is releasing today in theatres. Set in a fictional setting in Northern Kerala, the film is a political satire which revolves around Sreenath Bhasi’s character, a schoolteacher, and various events in his life.

The film’s ensemble cast features the likes of Grace Antony, Ann Sheetal, Rajesh Madhavan, Hareesh Kanaran, Vigilesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nirmal Palazhi, Alencier, Johnny Antony, Mamukkoya, Ranji Kankol, Sarasa Balussery, Ranjith Manambrakkat, and Nisha Mathew, among others. It will also have a cameo by Sunny Wayne.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Bijith tells us that the film, though set in the backdrop of politics, steers clear of the violent elements typically associated with such stories from the region. “Padachone Ingalu Katholi is an attempt to tell a largely lighthearted tale devoid of dark ingredients,” says the editor-turned-filmmaker.

“It’s not about political murders; not a single drop of blood gets spilt. However, it does address some events that have already happened, and the issues pertaining to them are of contemporary relevance. We present the same in a satirical format without venturing into caricaturish humour.”

Bijith adds that the cinematic language they have adopted is such that “it would be accessible to even the common man —the characters would seem like they are one of us—with no particular gimmicks or experiments.”

Shot by Vishnu Prasad and edited by Kiran Das, Padachone Ingalu Katholi has music by Shaan Rahman, with lyrics by Nidhish Naderi, B.K Harinarayanan, and Manu Manjith.

Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat are bankrolling it under the banner of Tiny Hands Production.

