Home Entertainment Malayalam

Revisiting a common factor: In conversation with Sajitha Madathil

Sajitha Madathil talks about her new feature, Aanu, which co-stars Namitha Pramod. The Sidhartha Siva directorial is an official selection in the 27th edition of the IFFK.

Published: 24th November 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Aanu (English: Yes)

A still from the film Aanu (English: Yes)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor and screenwriter Sajitha Madathil has penned the script for Aanu (English: Yes), a new Sidhartha Siva directorial set to be showcased in the Malayalam Cinema Today section in the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Sajitha and Namitha Pramod are the two principal actors around whom the film revolves.  The former plays a baker leading a solitary existence and running an independent business; the latter is a woman who enters her life unexpectedly and becomes employed as her assistant. 

In a conversation with Cinema Express, Sajitha, a Kerala State award-winning actor, says, “This is a woman whose sole focus has been her life. Every day she builds her up, and she never deviates from her work: it always remains constant even when dealing with conflict or engaged in conversations with the other woman. It reaches a point where the former has to confront an unpleasant memory from her past during these conversations. They realise they share a common factor.”  

The idea for Aanu, which recently won the Padmarajan award, came to Sajitha during the pandemic. “At the time, I was envisioning the idea for a play with two women, and then Sidhu (Sidhartha Siva) happened to hear the story and suggested turning it into a film instead,” she recalls. 

The film got cleared by the censors in December 2021. 

Speaking about the film’s narrative style, Sajitha shares, “Since this is a story with a theatrical behaviour, Sidhu has retained that quality. It’s also possible to do it without that approach, but he was particular about treating it as though it were a play. I don’t believe we had films of this format in Malayalam, and it’s an interesting watch if perceived that way. The entire setting is minimalist—a typical rented house; it’s not a set with unnecessary embellishments—and the conversations of these two characters happen within its confines.” 

Aside from Sajitha and Namitha, the film has supporting appearances from Sudheesh and Asha Aravind.
Produced by Rakesh Bahuleyan and Sidhartha Siva, Aanu’s technical crew has cinematographer Vishnu Narayanan, editor Shameer Muhammed, composer Manjari, and sound designer Naithik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajitha Madathil Aanu International Film Festival of Kerala
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp