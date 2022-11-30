Antony Varghese’s 'Oh Meri Laila' confirmed as Christmas release

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Antony Varghese-starrer Oh Meri Laila has been confirmed as a Christmas release. The makers have announced that the film will be hitting screens on December 23. The Prithviraj-Asif Ali film Kaapa has also been slated to release the same weekend on December 22. Nivin Pauly’s long-delayed Thuramukham is also eyeing release during the same time.

Oh Meri Laila, billed as a fun rom-com set in a campus backdrop has Antony Varghese playing a college student named Lailasuran. Nandana Rajan essays the female lead’s role. Balachandran Chullikad, Johnny Antony, Senthil Krishna, Nandu, Kichhu Tellus, Sivakami, and Sreeja Nair also star in it.

The film is directed by Abhishek KS, who was also Antony’s collegemate. Anuraj OB has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Dr Paul Varghese is backing the film, which has songs composed by Ankit Menon and a background score by Gopi Sunder. Bablu Aju is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Kiran Das.

Antony Varghese, last seen in Aanaparambile World Cup, has RDX, Chaaver, and Poovan coming up.

