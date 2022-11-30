Krithi Shetty joins the sets of pan-Indian film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

By Express News Service

The second schedule of Tovino’s upcoming pan-Indian film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) commenced recently in Cheruvathoor in Kasargod. Krithi Shetty, who plays one of the female leads, has started shooting for the film.

She is noted for her roles in Telugu films like Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy, and Warriorr. The actor was shooting for Naga Chaitanya’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody before she joined the sets of ARM, which marks her Malayalam debut film.

Directed by debutant Jithin Lal, ARM is a big-scale entertainer that spans three time periods—1900, 1950, and 1990. It has Tovino essaying three different characters, namely Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, and Harish Uthaman.

Produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen, ARM is written by Sujith Nambiar. It has cinematography by Jomon T John, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and English in 3D format.

