Fahadh to lead Lucia -fame Pawan Kumar’s 'Dhoomam'

By Express News Service

Hombale Films, the banner that backed the KGF films, has announced their next. Tiled Dhoomam, the film will have Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew as the leads. It will be directed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, known for helming acclaimed films like Lucia and U-Turn.

Dhoomam is reportedly the revival of Pawan Kumar’s long-delayed project, C10H14N2 (Nicotine). The director had initially planned the project a few years back and was in talks with actors like Ganesh, Dhananjay, and Rakshit Shetty, but it never got materialised. Later, Pawan planned another film titled Dvitva with Puneeth Rajkumar for Hombale Films. However, it also had to be dropped due to the actor's untimely demise.

For Dhoomam, Pawan has retained his regular collaborator Poornachandra Tejaswi as the music director. Preetha Jayaraman will be handling the cinematography. The makers have announced that the film will be launched on October 9, 2022.



Hombale Films, the banner that backed the KGF films, has announced their next. Tiled Dhoomam, the film will have Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew as the leads. It will be directed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, known for helming acclaimed films like Lucia and U-Turn. Dhoomam is reportedly the revival of Pawan Kumar’s long-delayed project, C10H14N2 (Nicotine). The director had initially planned the project a few years back and was in talks with actors like Ganesh, Dhananjay, and Rakshit Shetty, but it never got materialised. Later, Pawan planned another film titled Dvitva with Puneeth Rajkumar for Hombale Films. However, it also had to be dropped due to the actor's untimely demise. For Dhoomam, Pawan has retained his regular collaborator Poornachandra Tejaswi as the music director. Preetha Jayaraman will be handling the cinematography. The makers have announced that the film will be launched on October 9, 2022.