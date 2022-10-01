Mammootty's 'Rorschach' release date announced

By Express News Service

Mammootty's much-awaited film Rorschach has cleared the censors with a U/A certificate. With censors done, the makers have announced that the film will be hitting screens on October 7.

Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film is billed as a psychological thriller. It also stars Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazir, Babu Annur, Mani Shornur, and others.

Sameer Abdul, who penned Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, is behind the screenplay of Rorschach. It has Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) behind the camera and Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) handling the edits.

Midhun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) scored the music, Nixon George designed the sound, and Supreme Sundar choreographed the stunts.

Rorschach is backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany. The actor's Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also gearing up for release.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

