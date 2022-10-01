Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty's 'Rorschach' release date announced

Mammootty's much-awaited psychological thriller film Rorschach has cleared the censors with a U/A certificate and will be hitting screens on October 7.

Poster of Mammootty's Rorschach

By Express News Service

Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film is billed as a psychological thriller. It also stars Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazir, Babu Annur, Mani Shornur, and others.

Sameer Abdul, who penned Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, is behind the screenplay of Rorschach. It has Nimish Ravi (LucaKurup) behind the camera and Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) handling the edits.

Midhun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) scored the music, Nixon George designed the sound, and Supreme Sundar choreographed the stunts.

Rorschach is backed by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany. The actor's Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is also gearing up for release.

