Rorschach slated for release on October 7

Nisam Basheer’s Mammootty-starrer Rorschach has cleared the censors with a U/A certificate, and the makers have confirmed an October 7 release.

Nisam Basheer’s Mammootty-starrer Rorschach.

By Express News Service

Apart from Mammootty, the psychological thriller also stars Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazir, Babu Annur, Mani Shornur and others. Sameer Abdul, who penned Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, is behind the screenplay of Rorschach.

Scripted by Sameer Abdul, Rorschach has Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) behind the camera and Kiran Das handling the edits. Midhun Mukundan scored the music, Nixon George designed the sound, and Supreme Sundar choreographed the stunts.  

Director Nisam Basheer made his directorial debut with the Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malaka. Rorschach is bankrolled by Mammootty’s home banner MammoottyKampany.

Rorschach marks Nisam Basheer’s second film after Kettyolaanu Ente Malaka, his directorial debut. Filming was completed in Kochi and Dubai.

