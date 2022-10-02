Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Manju Warrier sways to 'Kannilu Kannilu' number in 'Ayisha'

The other dancers in the song, composed by music director M. Jayachandran, who dance along with Warrier are from different countries.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

'Kannilu Kannilu'

Manju Warrier and the dancers of 'Kannilu Kannilu' song. (Photo | Twitetr)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The makers of Aamir Pallikkal's eagerly awaited film 'Ayisha', in which Malayalam actress Manju Warrier plays the lead, have released the lyrical video of the dance number 'Kannilu... Kannilu...', much to the delight of her fans.

The number, composed by music director M. Jayachandran and rendered by Ahi Ajayan, was eagerly awaited by fans as it has Warrier dancing the steps choreographed by ace dance choreographer Prabhudeva.

More interestingly, the other dancers in the song who dance along with Warrier are from different countries.

Sources identify the dancers as Lathifa from Tunisia, Salama from the United Arab Emirates, Jennifer from the Philippines, Sarfina from Nigeria, Sumaiya from Yeman and Islam from Syria, apart from three other dancers from India -- Radhika, Sajna and Poornima.

The song has been written by two lyricists. While the Malayalam lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayanan, the Arabian lyrics have been penned by Noora Al Marzooqi.

The film, which is being made in seven languages namely Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Arabian and English, has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Appu N. Battathiri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayisha Manju Warrier Kannilu Kannilu Prabhudeva
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp