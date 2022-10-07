Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next gets first look

We had earlier reported about Vineeth Sreenivasan playing the lead in a new film titled Mukundan Unni Associates. The makers have released its first look, which features Vineeth as an advocate.

Mukundan Unni Associates poster

Poster of actor Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Mukundan Unni Associates'

By Express News Service

It marks the directorial debut of editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who has worked in films like Uriyadi, Godha, and Aanandam. He is also editing the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Althaf Salim film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Earlier in a conversation with us, Vineeth Sreenivasan had said, “The character Abhinav has created in Mukundan Unni Associates is someone whose actions I wouldn’t justify, but it’s also what got me interested in working with Abhinav. I cannot condone his behaviour, but that’s Abhinav’s creation.

There are certain things that Abhinav believes in, which has a bearing on his kind of cinema. So I’m curious to see how he would pull it off and what he accomplishes as a filmmaker.”

Abhinav co-wrote this film with Vimal Gopalakrishnan. Vishwajith Odukkathil, who shot the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is the cinematographer.

Dr Ajith Joy is producing the film, which has been confirmed as a November release.

