First look of Gouri Kishan-starrer 'Little Miss Rawther' out

The first look poster of Little Miss Rawther, which marks the reunion of acclaimed music director Govind Vasantha and actress Gouri Kishan after 96, is out.

Billed as a romantic musical, Little Miss Rawther is helmed by debutant Vishnu Dev. Shersha Sherief is the scriptwriter.

The movie is produced by Srujan Yarabolu and co-produced by Suthin Sugathan under the banner of S Originals, which has distributed films like Arjun Reddy and Mahanati.

Ready for our next update?



The First Look Motion Poster of 'Little Miss Rawther', a musical love story



A Govind Vasantha Musical, directed by Vishnu Dev and produced by S Originals @LilMissRawther @Gourayy @geethakishan @SOriginals1 pic.twitter.com/DDPA0I9OZF — Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) October 12, 2022

Anwar Ali and Titto P Thankachan are writing the lyrics for Govind Vasantha's music. Sangeeth Prathap is the editor, and Luke Jose handles the cinematography.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

