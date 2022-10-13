Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Gouri Kishan-starrer 'Little Miss Rawther' out

Billed as a romantic musical, Little Miss Rawther is helmed by debutant Vishnu Dev. Shersha Sherief is the scriptwriter. 

Published: 13th October 2022

The first look poster of Little Miss Rawther (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Little Miss Rawther, which marks the reunion of acclaimed music director Govind Vasantha and actress Gouri Kishan after 96, is out. 

The movie is produced by Srujan Yarabolu and co-produced by Suthin Sugathan under the banner of S Originals, which has distributed films like Arjun Reddy and Mahanati.

Anwar Ali and Titto P Thankachan are writing the lyrics for Govind Vasantha's music. Sangeeth Prathap is the editor, and Luke Jose handles the cinematography.

