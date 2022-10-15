Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly's 'Padavettu' to have a grand audio launch

It will be a grand event with a live performance by Thaikkudam Bridge. The film is set to hit screens worldwide on October 21.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, 'Padavettu' starring Nivin Pauly.

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly has announced that the audio launch of his upcoming film Padavettu will be held on Sunday at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, the film is billed as a hard-hitting socio-political drama. Shine Tom Chacko, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Aditi Balan, Vijayaraghavan, and Indrans play prominent roles in the film.

Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Govind Vasantha composed the music. It is produced jointly by Yoodlee Films and Sunny Wayne Productions.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly also has Saturday Night and Thuramukham gearing up for release. 

Saturday Night, directed by Roshan Andrews, is set to hit screens on November 4.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

