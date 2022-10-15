Nivin Pauly's 'Padavettu' to have a grand audio launch

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly has announced that the audio launch of his upcoming film Padavettu will be held on Sunday at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

It will be a grand event with a live performance by Thaikkudam Bridge.

Padavettu is set to hit screens worldwide on October 21.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, the film is billed as a hard-hitting socio-political drama. Shine Tom Chacko, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Aditi Balan, Vijayaraghavan, and Indrans play prominent roles in the film.

Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Govind Vasantha composed the music. It is produced jointly by Yoodlee Films and Sunny Wayne Productions.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly also has Saturday Night and Thuramukham gearing up for release.

Saturday Night, directed by Roshan Andrews, is set to hit screens on November 4.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

