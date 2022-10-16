'Salaar' makers wish Prithviraj happy b'day, release first-look poster

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Published: 16th October 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 12:45 PM

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By IANS

BENGALURU: It's happy birthday of Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Sunday and what better way to wish him than introduce his look in the forthcoming film? That is precisely what the makers of the highly anticipated 'Salaar' have done.

As actor Prithviraj turns a year older, the makers took today as an opportunity to wish their star member and to introduce a new character from the film 'Salaar'.

Prithviraj will be seen playing the character of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. The superstar from the Malayalam industry brings on an aura that can effectively influence the story of Salaar.

Speaking about Prithviraj's character, director Prashanth Neel said: "Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn't have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance.

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja in 'Salaar'

The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar in the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerised to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film."

Sources in the unit said that Prithviraaj's character of Vardharaja will match that of Prabhas in the film, and will create a great drama that fans will lap up.

After the Box Office success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel and Homebale's next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the Baahubali star Prabhas.

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas who enjoys pan-India appeal. Paired with Shruti Haasan, the movie is being released pan India in 5 languages. It also has versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides a superlative ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the key role.

Salaar is a combination of India's two biggest franchises Bahubali and KGF as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the hero of Bahubali will be coming together to serve India yet another blockbuster in 2023.

TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Prithviraj's birthday Salaar'
