Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Mukundan Unni Associates' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Mukundan Unni Associates is gearing up for release on November 11.

It marks the directorial debut of editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who has worked in films like Uriyadi, Godha, and Aanandam.

He is also editing the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Althaf Salim film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Abhinav has co-written Mukundan Unni Associates along with Vimal Gopalakrishnan. Vineeth plays an advocate's role in the film.

Earlier in a conversation with us, the actor had said, "The character Abhinav has created in Mukundan Unni Associates is someone whose actions I wouldn't justify, but it's also what got me interested in working with Abhinav.

I cannot condone his behaviour, but that's Abhinav's creation. There are certain things that Abhinav believes in, which have a bearing on his kind of cinema. So I'm curious to see how he would pull it off and what he accomplishes as a filmmaker."

Viswajith Odukkathil, who shot the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is the cinematographer for Mukundan Unni Associates as well.

Director Abhinav is editing the film with Nidhin Raj Arol, and Sibi Mathew Alex handles the music.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Mukundan Unni Associates is gearing up for release on November 11. It marks the directorial debut of editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who has worked in films like Uriyadi, Godha, and Aanandam. He is also editing the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Althaf Salim film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Abhinav has co-written Mukundan Unni Associates along with Vimal Gopalakrishnan. Vineeth plays an advocate's role in the film. Earlier in a conversation with us, the actor had said, "The character Abhinav has created in Mukundan Unni Associates is someone whose actions I wouldn't justify, but it's also what got me interested in working with Abhinav. I cannot condone his behaviour, but that's Abhinav's creation. There are certain things that Abhinav believes in, which have a bearing on his kind of cinema. So I'm curious to see how he would pull it off and what he accomplishes as a filmmaker." Viswajith Odukkathil, who shot the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is the cinematographer for Mukundan Unni Associates as well. Director Abhinav is editing the film with Nidhin Raj Arol, and Sibi Mathew Alex handles the music. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)