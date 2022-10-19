Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal's 'Monster' to have delayed release in Gulf

Although it is unclear as to why the film has been banned, sources claim the ban may be due to the LGBTQ content and scenes in the film.

Published: 19th October 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in 'Monster'. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mohanlal's upcoming release Monster has been banned in the Gulf countries (GCC).

Sources say that the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 21 everywhere else in the world, is likely to have a delayed release in the Gulf region as the film's producers will now have to apply for the film to be re-censored.

Monster, which has Mohanlal playing a role named Lucky Singh, is billed as an investigative thriller. It also stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Sudev Nair, Siddique and Ganesh Kumar.

Monster is directed by Vysakh and scripted by Uday Krishna. It marks their reunion with Mohanlal after the blockbuster success of Pulimurugan.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film has cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, music by Deepak Dev, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
Mohanlal Monster  Gulf Ban LGBTQ
