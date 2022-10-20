Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in Madanolsavam

Aside from Suraj, the film will also feature Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa and Bhama Arun. Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan on editing.

By Express News Service

Suraj Venjaramoodu will star in Madanolsavam, penned by writer-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) and helmed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, an associate of Ratheesh.

Aside from Suraj, the film will also feature Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa and Bhama Arun.

Inspired by a short story by E Santhosh Kumar, the film is backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films and will be shot in Kasaragod, Coorg and Madikeri.

Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan on editing.

