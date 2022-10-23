Prithviraj's look from 'Vilayath Buddha' unveiled

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Vilayath Buddha going on floors in Idukki.

The actor, who joined the sets recently, has shared his look from the film. He is seen sporting a rugged bearded look and sitting on a jeep. Prithviraj plays a character named Double Mohanan in the film.

Vilayath Buddha marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy. He also assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer.

GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are scripting the film based on the former's novel of the same name.

The story primarily revolves around two characters — Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

Kottayam Ramesh has been cast in the role of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan, Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, and Shammy Thilakan will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recent hit Kantara, is making his Malayalam debut with Vilayath Buddha.

Jakes Bejoy is the music director, and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

We had earlier reported about the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Vilayath Buddha going on floors in Idukki. The actor, who joined the sets recently, has shared his look from the film. He is seen sporting a rugged bearded look and sitting on a jeep. Prithviraj plays a character named Double Mohanan in the film. Vilayath Buddha marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy. He also assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer. GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are scripting the film based on the former's novel of the same name. The story primarily revolves around two characters — Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Kottayam Ramesh has been cast in the role of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan, Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, and Shammy Thilakan will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recent hit Kantara, is making his Malayalam debut with Vilayath Buddha. Jakes Bejoy is the music director, and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)