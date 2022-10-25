Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal to collaborate with 'Jallikattu' director Lijo Jose Pellissery for new film 

The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and said he is delighted to collaborate with the director, known for movies such as "Jallikattu", "Angamaly Diaries" and "Ee.Ma.Yau".

Published: 25th October 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The untitled film will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films. (Photo | Mohanlal Twitter)

The untitled film will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films. (Photo | Mohanlal Twitter)

By Express News Service

Mohanlal had been in discussions with director Lijio Jose Pellissery for a new project. The actor officially announced it on Tuesday by sharing photos from their recent meet on social media. In a brief note, Mohanlal expressed his delight in collaborating with ‘one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema’.

Former Kerala State Minister Shibu Baby John’s newly launched production house John & Mary Creative is backing the film along with Century Films and Max Lab. The same trio was supposed to produce another Mohanlal film with Athiran-fame Vivek as the director. 

However, that project has been dropped due to creative differences. Mohanlal seems to have allotted those dates to Lijo. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo film will be a big-scale period film with Mohanlal playing a wrestler’s role. It is also said that the makers are planning to start shooting the film in January in Rajasthan. 

Mohanlal, whose recent release Monster opened to mixed response, has multiple other projects coming up. His next to hit screens will be the Shaji Kailas directorial Alone. He has also finished shooting for his directorial debut Barroz and the Netflix film Olavum Theeravum. He still has a few more portions remaining for Jeethu Joseph’s Ram. Lucifer’s second part Empuraan and Vrushabha, a multilingual with Kannada director Nanda Kishore are Mohanlal’s other upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Lijo Jose Pellissery has Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with Mammootty set for festival run before it hits screens. It recently got picked in the Competition Section of this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the project will be a big-scale period film with Mohanlal as a wrestler

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Lijo Jose Pellissery Jallikattu Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp