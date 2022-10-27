Home Entertainment Malayalam

Amala Paul's 'The Teacher' release date announced

Published: 27th October 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actress Amala Paul

Indian actress Amala Paul. (File photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Amala Paul teaming up with Athiran-fame Vivek for a film titled The Teacher. On the occasion of Amala's birthday, the makers announced that it will be hitting screens on December 2.

The release date was announced with a new poster featuring Amala and Hakkim Shah. The latter is noted for his roles in Nayattu, Archana 31 Not Out and the Tamil film Kadaseela Biriyani.

The Teacher, billed as a suspense thriller, is scripted by Vivek with PV Shaji Kumar, a Kendra Sahitya Akademi winner. He has co-scripted films like Kanyaka Talkies, Take Off and Puthan Panam.

The Teacher also stars Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, Anumol, Maala Parvathy and Vineetha Koshy. Anu Moothedath, the cinematographer of Athiran, has been retained for this film. Dawn Vincent is the music director, and Manoj is the editor.

Amala Paul, who is making a comeback to Malayalam after five years, has a couple of other projects lined up. She will be seen as one of the female leads in Mammootty's Christopher. The Aadai actor is also starring in Dvija, directed by Aijaz Khan, who has earlier made the two-time National Award-winning film Hamid.

In Tamil, Amala has Kaadhal Konjam Thookala, also starring Dushara Vijayan and Kalidas Jayaram.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

