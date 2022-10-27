Dileep, Arun Gopy film titled 'Bandra,' first look out

On Dileep's birthday, the makers of his new film with Arun Gopy announced that the film has been titled Bandra. In the first look, Dileep is seen sitting with a shotgun in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Scripted by Udaykrishna, the film looks like a larger-than-life gangster drama from its first look. Sharing the first look, director Arun Gopy wrote,

"With utmost zeal and excitement, I would like to share the first look poster of my new project. Extremely grateful to my Producer, Ajith Vinayaka Ajithettan for making this project a reality.

Most importantly gratitude and deep love for my superstar Dileepettan who is celebrating his birthday today. Wishing you a blessed and fantastic birthday dear Dileepetta. May you have a wonderful year ahead."

Bandra marks Dileep and Arun Gopy's reunion after Ramaleela.

While Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with this film, the cast also includes Sarath Kumar, Dino Morea, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh among others.

Arun Gopy has retained his Ramaleela DoP Shajikumar and editor Vivek Harshan. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film has Sam CS as the music director.

In addition to Bandra, Dileep also has Voice of Sathyanathan coming up next.

Directed by Raffi, the film's shoot was wrapped earlier this month. Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Veena Nandakumar is the female lead.

Anupam Kher, Joju George, Siddique, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Makarand Deshpande, Johny Antony, and Jaffer Sadiq are also part of the cast.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

