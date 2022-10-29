Pregnancy posts by actors Parvathy, Nithya Menen intrigue fans

By Online Desk

The latest social media posts by actors Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu took their fans by surprise.

On Friday evening, 29 October, the internet was abuzz after Nithya Menen posted the picture of a pregnancy-kit result. She captioned it as "And, the wonder begins."

Soon after that, Parvathy posted the same image on her social media account with the caption "So. . The wonder begins," which left her followers intrigued.

However, it was soon understood that their posts were part of the announcement of their next upcoming film helmed by screenwriter-director Anjali Menon.

The film titled Wonder Women was shot in Kozhikode in Kerala and deals with the lives of several women who are pregnant. The storyline, as hinted at by the film’s team, will follow the lives of these pregnant women.

It has been reported that Rajisha Vijayan and Asif Ali will be part of this project. However, the rest of the details on the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

There are also rumours that this project will be produced by Anwar Rasheed, who produced two iconic Malayalam films: Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015).

Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu have already worked earlier with Anjali Menon in her 2014 film Bangalore Days. Parvathy worked again with the director for the 2018 film Koode.

Nithya Menen was seen as Shobana in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, which starred Dhanush in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty's Puzhu, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

