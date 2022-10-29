Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pregnancy posts by actors Parvathy, Nithya Menen intrigue fans

The actors took social media by storm as fans thought they were announcing their pregnancies. It was understood later that the posts were part of their new film helmed by Anjali Menon.

Published: 29th October 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu

Actors Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu to star in filmmaker Anjali Menon's Wonder Women.

By Online Desk

The latest social media posts by actors Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu took their fans by surprise.

On Friday evening, 29 October, the internet was abuzz after Nithya Menen posted the picture of a pregnancy-kit result. She captioned it as "And, the wonder begins."

Soon after that, Parvathy posted the same image on her social media account with the caption "So. . The wonder begins," which left her followers intrigued.

However, it was soon understood that their posts were part of the announcement of their next upcoming film helmed by screenwriter-director Anjali Menon. 

The film titled Wonder Women was shot in Kozhikode in Kerala and deals with the lives of several women who are pregnant. The storyline, as hinted at by the film’s team, will follow the lives of these pregnant women.

It has been reported that Rajisha Vijayan and Asif Ali will be part of this project. However, the rest of the details on the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

There are also rumours that this project will be produced by Anwar Rasheed, who produced two iconic Malayalam films: Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015).

Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu have already worked earlier with Anjali Menon in her 2014 film Bangalore Days. Parvathy worked again with the director for the 2018 film Koode. 

Nithya Menen was seen as Shobana in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, which starred Dhanush in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty's Puzhu, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nithya Menen Parvathy Thiruvothu Anjali Menon pregnancy social media posts Malayalam cinema Upcoming film
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp