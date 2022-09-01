First look of Shafi's comedy 'Anandam Paramanandam' out

By Express News Service

The first look poster of director Shafi’s new comedy, Anandam Paramanandam, was released by Mammootty on his Facebook page. Produced by Saptha Tharang Creations, the film has a script by M Sindhuraj. Indrans and Sharafuddin essay the lead characters in Anandam Paramanandam.

The other cast members are Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Sadiq, Sinoy Varghese, OP Unnikrishnan, Nisha Sarang, Anagha Narayanan and others.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer Manoj Pillai, composer Shaan Rahman, and editor Sajan. Manu Manjith penned the lyrics.

Anandam Paramanandam, which completed shooting in Palakkad and surrounding areas, will hit theatres in October.

