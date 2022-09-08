Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rorschach trailer out: Mammootty in eerie psychological thriller

Director Nisam Basheer made his debut with the Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha. Rorschach is bankrolled by Mammootty’s home banner MammoottyKampany.

Published: 08th September 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty in Rorschach

Mammootty in Rorschach

By Express News Service

The first official trailer of Nisam Basheer’s Mammootty-starrer Rorschach is out, and it’s brimming with intrigue and menace.

We see the characters played by Sharafudheen, Grace Antony and others trying to figure out the mystery behind Mammootty’s character Luke, a supposedly shady businessman who seems to have set up residence in a remote locality for some seemingly nefarious purpose.

Scripted by Sameer Abdul, Rorschach has Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) behind the camera, and Kiran Das handling the edits. Midhun Mukundan supplied the music, Nixon George designed the sound, and Supreme Sundar choreographed the stunts.  

Nisam Basheer Mammootty Rorschach
