Home Entertainment Malayalam

Chattambi to release on September 23

The film is directed by debutant Abhilash S Kumar, who earlier wrote 22 Female Kottayam and Da Thadiya.

Published: 13th September 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Chattambi, the upcoming film starring Sreenath Bhasi, is set to release on September 23. The film is directed by debutant Abhilash S Kumar, who earlier wrote 22 Female Kottayam and Da Thadiya. Chattambi also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Guru Somasundaram, Grace Antony, Mythili, and Binu Pappu.

Announcing the release date, Sreenath wrote, “23rd September 2022 - We are all set to release Chattambi in a theatre near you! Mark the date and get ready to rage. Let’s flock to the theatres to witness Chattambi on the big screen, the way cinema is meant to be seen” (sic).

Produced by Assif Yogi, Don Palathara conceived the story. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Alex Joseph. Set in Idukki, the film is based on real-life incidents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreenath Bhasi Chattambi Abhilash S Kumar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp