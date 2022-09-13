Chattambi to release on September 23

By Express News Service

Chattambi, the upcoming film starring Sreenath Bhasi, is set to release on September 23. The film is directed by debutant Abhilash S Kumar, who earlier wrote 22 Female Kottayam and Da Thadiya. Chattambi also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Guru Somasundaram, Grace Antony, Mythili, and Binu Pappu.

Announcing the release date, Sreenath wrote, “23rd September 2022 - We are all set to release Chattambi in a theatre near you! Mark the date and get ready to rage. Let’s flock to the theatres to witness Chattambi on the big screen, the way cinema is meant to be seen” (sic).

Produced by Assif Yogi, Don Palathara conceived the story. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Alex Joseph. Set in Idukki, the film is based on real-life incidents.

