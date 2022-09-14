Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas training in Kalaripayattu for 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam'

We reported earlier that Tovino Thomas is set to play triple roles in a big-scale film titled Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, helmed by debutant Jithin Lal.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We reported earlier that Tovino Thomas is set to play triple roles in a big-scale film titled Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, helmed by debutant Jithin Lal. The team was supposed to start production earlier but was held back by pandemic-induced delays.

Work on the film has restarted as Jithin informs us that the team is currently busy with the pre-production.

“The set construction is in progress, and Tovino is undergoing training in Kalarippayattu. The film will have around 45 days allotted for fight sequences alone. There are around eight fights in it. It’s mostly Kalari-oriented.”

 The film will feature familiar faces from other languages too, especially the female leads, the names to be announced soon. The shoot will begin in October and last till January.

The film will span three time periods—1900, 1950, 1990—and have Tovino essaying three different characters in each. Scripted by Sujith Nambiar, the film will be shot in northern Kerala, with Kasaragod as the primary location.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Ajayante Randaam Moshanam Kalaripayattu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp