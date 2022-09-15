Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya-Nadhirshah film Eesho to premiere on SonyLIV on Oct 5

Billed as a thriller, Eesho is directed by Nadhirshah. It is the director’s first attempt at doing a thriller.

Published: 15th September 2022 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Jayasurya’s long-delayed film Eesho has taken the OTT route. The film is set to release directly on SonyLIV on October 5. It is the actor’s third release after Sufiyum Sujathayum and Sunny to get a direct OTT release.

Billed as a thriller, Eesho is directed by Nadhirshah. It is the director’s first attempt at doing a thriller after helming comedy entertainers like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Mera Naam Shaji and Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.

Eesho, scripted by Suneesh Varanaad, was briefly embroiled in controversy over its title, which is the Malayalam name of Jesus. The Kerala High Court eventually dismissed the plea to stay the release of the film.

Eesho stars Namitha Pramod as the female lead. Jaffer Idukki, Johnny Antony and Suresh Krishna will be seen in other important roles. Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Shameer Muhammed.

Nadhirshah composed the songs and the background score is done by Rahul Raj. The film is produced by Arun Narayan under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions.

