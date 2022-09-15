Kalyani Priyadarshan’s 'Sesham Mikeil Fathima' commences filming

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Kalyani Priyadarshan signing a new film titled Sesham Mikeil Fathima. The project was announced on Sunday with a pooja ceremony and its shoot has begun today.

The film is written and directed by debutant Manu C Kumar, a former journalist. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are jointly backing it.

Sesham Mikeil Fathima is billed as a light-hearted entertainer in which Kalyani plays the role of a football announcer from Malappuram. It is worth a mention that the actor was seen as a Malappuram-based young woman in her recent release Thallumaala as well.

The upcoming film also stars Shaheen Siddique, Sudheesh and Minnal Murali-fame Femina George in prominent roles.

It has cinematography by Santhana Krishnan (2 Countries, Kabir Singh, NOTA) and music by Hridayam-fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. Kiran Das is the editor.

