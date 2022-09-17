Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Sajid Yahiya's 'Pallotty 90’s Kids' out

The cinematography is by Sharon Srinivas, while editing is by Rohith VS Variyath. Prakash Alex is in charge of the background score.

Published: 17th September 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pallotty 90’s Kids (Photo | Sajid Yahiya @ Instagram)

Pallotty 90’s Kids (Photo | Sajid Yahiya @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that actor-director Sajid Yahiya is foraying into production with Pallotty 90’s Kids, directed by Jithin Raj from his story, with screenplay and dialogues by Deepak Vasan.

The first look of the same featuring its two main leads—Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese—has been revealed by the makers.

As per the makers, the film is a nostalgia-inducing tale of childhood that every 90s kid will warm up to. It is based on the acclaimed short film, Pallotty, which revolved around the bonding of two young boys, Unni and Kannan.

The film has Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna playing the main characters. Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh Koppa, and Dinesh Panicker appear in pivotal roles along with famous playback singer Shreya Raghav, Abu Valayamkulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma.

Suhail Koya, who wrote the lyrics of Jaathikka Thottam from Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, has penned the songs for Pallotty 90’s Kids while state award winner Prakash Alex composed the music. National award-winner Vinesh Banglan is the production designer.

The cinematography is by Sharon Srinivas, while the editing is by Rohith VS Variyath. Prakash Alex is in charge of the background score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajid Yahiya Pallotty 90’s Kids Arjun Ashokan Balu Varghese
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp