First look of Sajid Yahiya's 'Pallotty 90’s Kids' out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that actor-director Sajid Yahiya is foraying into production with Pallotty 90’s Kids, directed by Jithin Raj from his story, with screenplay and dialogues by Deepak Vasan.

The first look of the same featuring its two main leads—Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese—has been revealed by the makers.

As per the makers, the film is a nostalgia-inducing tale of childhood that every 90s kid will warm up to. It is based on the acclaimed short film, Pallotty, which revolved around the bonding of two young boys, Unni and Kannan.

The film has Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna playing the main characters. Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh Koppa, and Dinesh Panicker appear in pivotal roles along with famous playback singer Shreya Raghav, Abu Valayamkulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma.

Suhail Koya, who wrote the lyrics of Jaathikka Thottam from Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, has penned the songs for Pallotty 90’s Kids while state award winner Prakash Alex composed the music. National award-winner Vinesh Banglan is the production designer.

The cinematography is by Sharon Srinivas, while the editing is by Rohith VS Variyath. Prakash Alex is in charge of the background score.

