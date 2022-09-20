Priyanka Nair joins Mohanlal’s 'Ram' in London

By Express News Service

The shooting of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film Ram resumed recently after a 3-year-long gap. The makers are currently filming some crucial portions in London. Priyanka Nair has joined the shoot. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos with Indrajith Sukumaran, who is playing an important role in the film.

Photo | Priyanka Nair @ Instagram

It is worth a mention that Priyanka was also part of Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph combo’s last release, 12th Man. Filming for Ram began in 2019 but was stalled in the wake of Covid-19. Billed as an action thriller, the film has Trisha as the female lead.

Durga Krishna and Bollywood actor Adil Hussain essay other major roles. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that the film will release in two parts, dubbed in multiple languages and mounted as a pan-Indian film. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.

