Malavika Mohanan, Mathew Thomas to feature in yet-to-be-titled Malayalam film

The film, which has a story by Alvin Henry, marks Malavika Mohan’s return to Malayalam after Pattam Pole and The Great Father.

Published: 22nd September 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas with the production team.

Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas with the production team.

By Express News Service

Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas (Kumbalangi Nights, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal) will headline the directorial debut of Alvin Henry, which has a screenplay by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G. Indugopan.

Filming began on Wednesday at Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly the first time the place is becoming a backdrop for a film. 

The yet-to-be-titled film is said to revolve around the life of the ordinary residents there. The film, which has a story by Alvin Henry, marks Malavika Mohan’s return to Malayalam after Pattam Pole and The Great Father. The other cast members include Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani and Veena Nair. 

Anend C Chandran (Premam, Bheeshma Parvam) is on board as director of photography, and Manu Antony will handle the editing. Govind Vasantha writes the score to the lyrics by Anwar Ali and Vinayak Sasikumar.

