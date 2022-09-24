Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shane Nigam to make directorial debut 'Somewhere'

Shane Nigam has announced his directorial debut titled Somewhere.

Published: 24th September 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam has announced his directorial debut titled Somewhere. Sharing a teaser poster of the same, the actor wrote that the film, which will have elements of magical realism, will be released on his personal OTT channel.

Aside from directing, Shane is also the editor, cinematographer and music composer.

Somewhere has a script by Shane and Fayaz NW. Prakash Alex is composing the background score.

Meanwhile, Shane, last seen in Ullasam, has TK Rajeev Kumar’s Bermuda, which has him sharing the screen with Vinay Forrt. He is also part of Syam Sasi’s police thriller Vela, where he dons the khaki for the first time. The film has a script by Mandaram-fame M Sajas.
 

