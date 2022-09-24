Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan to lead fantasy movie 'Gandharva Jr'

According to the makers, Gandharva Jr is a fun tale of a Gandharva's (celestial being) arrival and the subsequent events. 

Published: 24th September 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 10:46 AM

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan has signed a new film titled Gandharva Jr, billed as a fun-filled fantasy entertainer. The project marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Aravind, a former associate in Second Show and Kalki. 

Praveen Prabharam and Sujin Sujathan, who co-wrote Kalki, have scripted it. It is produced jointly by Little Big Films and JM Infotainment. 

Unni has a handful of projects lined up. On Wednesday, the actor also announced another new film Yemaha. 

His next release will be Shefeekkinte Santhosham, directed by debutant Anoop Pandalam. 

The actor is also reuniting with his Mallu Singh director Vysakh for a big-scale action film, Bruce Lee. 

The multilingual Samantha-starrer Yashoda, Mindiyum Paranjum with Luca fame Arun Bose, and Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s Malikappuram are his other upcoming projects.

