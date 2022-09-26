Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbally abusing woman anchor

Kerala police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly using foul language towards a woman anchor in an interview.

Arrest of actor Sreenath Bhasi being recorded at Marad Police station in Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi in connection with a case registered against him for using foul language with a woman anchor in an interview.

His arrest was recorded at Maradu police station where he was summoned for interrogation in the case.

The 34-year-old actor has been accused of insulting womanhood.

The interviewer, a reporter for an online channel, lodged the complaint against him after he used foul language during an interview as part of the promotion of his new film 'Chattambi (Rascal).'

During the interview, the actor lost his cool and dropped the F-word while expressing his irritation. It is also alleged that he misbehaved with the crew members when the cameras turned off.

Sreenath, however, has denied all allegations.

The anchor has also lodged a complaint with the women's commission. Police said that the charges against him were bailable and he will be released after due procedures.

The police have collected visuals of the interview held at a hotel in Kochi.

The producers’ association will also seek an explanation from the actor on this incident.

Following the complaint, the actor had responded saying that he had neither insulted the interviewer nor hurled abuses at her.

Nevertheless, the visuals from the said interview will play a crucial role in the case against the actor according to the police.

