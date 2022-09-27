Asif Ali reunites with 'BTech' director Mridul Nair for 'Kasargold'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali is reuniting with his B Tech director Mridul Nair for a new film titled Kasargold. The film went on floors on Monday in Payyanur.

Published: 27th September 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Asif Ali is reuniting with his B Tech director Mridul Nair for a new film titled Kasargold. The film went on floors on Monday in Payyanur. Saregama is presenting it in association with Mukhari Entertainment.
Mridul had earlier announced another film titled Thattum Vellattam with Asif. However, its film got delayed due to the pandemic and eventually got shelved. Soubin Shahir, Saiju Kurup, 

Lal Jr, and Ganapathi were also supposed to act in it, which was again set in the North Malabar region. The cast of Kasargold includes Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, and Deepak Parambol among others.  It has Jebin Jacob as the cinematographer and Manoj Kannoth as the editor. Music will be composed by Dawn Vincent and Niranj Suresh.

Asif Ali, last seen in Koththu, has several projects in the pipeline. His next release will be Maheshum Maruthiyum, directed by Sethu. A Ranjith Cinema, Kishkindha Kandam, Kooman, and the multi-starrer Kaapa are his other upcoming projects.

