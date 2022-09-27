Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha begins

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film King of Kotha got launched on Monday in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi.

Published: 27th September 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film King of Kotha got launched on Monday in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Abhilash N Chandran, who wrote Joshiy’s Porinju Mariam Jose, has penned the script.

Billed as a gangster drama, King of Kotha will have Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. There are also talks about Shanthi Krishna, Gokul Suresh, and Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer Kallarakkal playing important roles in the film, but the makers are yet to confirm it. Similarly, there are also unconfirmed reports about the film being planned to be released in two parts.

Nimish Ravi, who shot Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Mammootty’s upcoming film Rorschach, is the cinematographer for King of Kotha. It is backed by Dulquer’s home production, Wayfarer Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dulquer Salman King of Kotha Aishwarya Lekshmi
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp