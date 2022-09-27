Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha begins

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film King of Kotha got launched on Monday in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Abhilash N Chandran, who wrote Joshiy’s Porinju Mariam Jose, has penned the script.

Billed as a gangster drama, King of Kotha will have Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. There are also talks about Shanthi Krishna, Gokul Suresh, and Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer Kallarakkal playing important roles in the film, but the makers are yet to confirm it. Similarly, there are also unconfirmed reports about the film being planned to be released in two parts.

Nimish Ravi, who shot Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Mammootty’s upcoming film Rorschach, is the cinematographer for King of Kotha. It is backed by Dulquer’s home production, Wayfarer Films.

