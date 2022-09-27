Kerala Film Producers' Association to impose temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has decided to impose a temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested by the police for verbally abusing an online media reporter.

The association decided to impose a temporary ban on the actor after he accepted his mistake and apologised to the reporter. Announcing the decision of KFPA, president M Renjith said the decision was taken after hearing the version of both the actor and the woman reporter. The reporter had submitted a complaint to the association.

"As per the decision, the actor will be banned from acting in new movies for a short period. We took the decision after hearing the version of the reporter and the actor. Sreenath himself admitted to the mistake before the association and also apologised to the reporter,"

Renjith told media persons in Kochi on Tuesday. Producer Anto Joseph was also present on the occasion. However, Sreenath will be allowed to complete the projects for which he has already signed an agreement.

" We don't want the producers in trouble. We will allow the actor to complete the projects that he has committed. The association will decide the duration of the ban later," said Renjith.

Meanwhile, the association also received a complaint that the actor has collected a huge amount above the mutually agreed remuneration for a movie. "We also discussed this issue, and the actor has agreed to return the additional amount collected buy him.," he said.

