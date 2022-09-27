Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala Film Producers' Association to impose temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi

The association decided to impose a temporary ban on the actor after he accepted his mistake and apologised to the reporter. 

Published: 27th September 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sreenath_Bhasi_1

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has decided to impose a temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested by the police for verbally abusing an online media reporter.

The association decided to impose a temporary ban on the actor after he accepted his mistake and apologised to the reporter. Announcing the decision of KFPA, president M Renjith said the decision was taken after hearing the version of both the actor and the woman reporter. The reporter had submitted a complaint to the association.

"As per the decision, the actor will be banned from acting in new movies for a short period. We took the decision after hearing the version of the reporter and the actor. Sreenath himself admitted to the mistake before the association and also apologised to the reporter,"

Renjith told media persons in Kochi on Tuesday. Producer Anto Joseph was also present on the occasion. However, Sreenath will be allowed to complete the projects for which he has already signed an agreement.

" We don't want the producers in trouble. We will allow the actor to complete the projects that he has committed. The association will decide the duration of the ban later," said Renjith.

Meanwhile, the association also received a complaint that the actor has collected a huge amount above the mutually agreed remuneration for a movie. "We also discussed this issue, and the actor has agreed to return the additional amount collected buy him.," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Film Producers Association Sreenath Bhasi
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp