Nivin Pauly’s 'Thuramukham' picked up by Listin Stephen, eyes year-end release

In a recent event, the actor revealed that Listin Stephen has picked up the film. His banner Magic Films will be presenting it in Kerala. 

Published: 27th September 2022

By Express News Service

It seems like Nivin Pauly’s long-delayed Thuramukham will finally see the light of the day by the end of this year. In a recent event, the actor revealed that Listin Stephen has picked up the film. His banner Magic Films will be presenting it in Kerala. 

Nivin also expressed hope that the film will be releasing either in November or December. Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi, has seen multiple postponings over the last couple of years due to the pandemic and producer Sukumar Thekkepat’s financial troubles.

Thuramukham is a period film based on a tumultuous era in Kerala history. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, the film is set in the backdrop of workers’ struggles, and protests against the infamous ‘Chappa’ system of casual labour allocation and primitive work guarantee scheme practiced at the Mattancherry harbour.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith also star in the film.

