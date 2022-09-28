'Can no longer tolerate hurtful comments': Mollywood singer Abhirami to take legal action against cyber trolls

By Online Desk

Mollywood playback singer Abhirami has threatened to take legal action against social media posts abusing her and sister Amrutha Suresh. The singer addressed the public through social media live on Tuesday night.

"This video is not for gaining public sympathy," the singer said in a 15-minute video. The video is about irrational comments, and abuses hurled on not just me or my sister but my whole family, she added.

"People usually ask celebrities who come before the camera and limelight to ignore vulgar, hurtful, and disrespectful comments. I too followed the same for a very long time. But there's a limit to my patience too. People abusing my family members, and calling out vulgar, cheap names are not and should not be tolerated," she said.

Abhirami said that she had been tolerating and ignoring very hurtful comments posted on her social media feed, but later realised that "it was a foolish decision." "They cannot be ignored for long. The comments posted on my niece's birthday post were the limit," she said.

"I understand constructive criticisms are essential but what is happening here is clearly abuse. Will you stay quiet if some random person comes and hits you? Won't you react? That is what I am doing," Abhirami said.

Abhirami said that few people also commented about her appearance and looks in many posts. "People comment about my face, say that my upper lips resemble that of Hanuman's. I have explained this so many times already, I am saying this for the last time. I have a medical condition called prognathism." She added that people abuse those who undergo plastic surgery and those who don't go for it too, wishing to stay with their natural looks. "I could have undergone surgery but I wish to set an example to those who are facing the same condition," she added.

ALSO READ | We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media



The singer also addressed comments which called her out for behaving differently after becoming a celebrity. "I have changed, I definitely have. How can you expect a person to remain the same for 17 years? I have been through a lot and I have changed," Abhirami said.

The singer also said that people need to stop posting hurtful comments when someone posts their accomplishments. "Would you react the same to your family members? Then why are you doing it to us?" she questioned.

The singer ended her live by saying that she has screenshots of those who have commented inappropriately and will soon take steps to lodge a complaint with the Kerala police.

Mollywood playback singer Abhirami has threatened to take legal action against social media posts abusing her and sister Amrutha Suresh. The singer addressed the public through social media live on Tuesday night. "This video is not for gaining public sympathy," the singer said in a 15-minute video. The video is about irrational comments, and abuses hurled on not just me or my sister but my whole family, she added. "People usually ask celebrities who come before the camera and limelight to ignore vulgar, hurtful, and disrespectful comments. I too followed the same for a very long time. But there's a limit to my patience too. People abusing my family members, and calling out vulgar, cheap names are not and should not be tolerated," she said. Abhirami said that she had been tolerating and ignoring very hurtful comments posted on her social media feed, but later realised that "it was a foolish decision." "They cannot be ignored for long. The comments posted on my niece's birthday post were the limit," she said. "I understand constructive criticisms are essential but what is happening here is clearly abuse. Will you stay quiet if some random person comes and hits you? Won't you react? That is what I am doing," Abhirami said. Abhirami said that few people also commented about her appearance and looks in many posts. "People comment about my face, say that my upper lips resemble that of Hanuman's. I have explained this so many times already, I am saying this for the last time. I have a medical condition called prognathism." She added that people abuse those who undergo plastic surgery and those who don't go for it too, wishing to stay with their natural looks. "I could have undergone surgery but I wish to set an example to those who are facing the same condition," she added. ALSO READ | We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media The singer also addressed comments which called her out for behaving differently after becoming a celebrity. "I have changed, I definitely have. How can you expect a person to remain the same for 17 years? I have been through a lot and I have changed," Abhirami said. The singer also said that people need to stop posting hurtful comments when someone posts their accomplishments. "Would you react the same to your family members? Then why are you doing it to us?" she questioned. The singer ended her live by saying that she has screenshots of those who have commented inappropriately and will soon take steps to lodge a complaint with the Kerala police.