Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko to headline 'Maharani'

Malayalam actors Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko had earlier reported playing the lead roles in director G Marthandan's next. The film has been titled, Maharani. Its launch was held recently in Kochi with a customary pooja ceremony.

Sujith Balan is producing the film under the banner of SB Films. It is the banner's maiden production venture.

Scripted by Ratheesh Ravi of Ishq-fame, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Johny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Sujit Balan, Kailash, Gokulan, and Ashwath Lal.

Maharani has Govind Vasantha as the music director. Cinematography is by Lokanathan and edits will be handled by Noufal Abdullah.

Roshan Mathew who was last seen in Kotthu, has Gold, Chathuram, and Chera coming up. He is also reportedly making his Telugu debut with the upcoming Nani-starrer Dasara.

Shine Tom Chacko, meanwhile, is part of several upcoming projects including Padavettu, Djinn, Roy, and veteran Priyadarshan's next.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

