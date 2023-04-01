Basil Joseph reunites with Jaya Jaya team for Falimy

By Express News Service

It was earlier announced that Antony Varghese would be headlining a film titled Falimy. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film was supposed to be produced by director Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Kurup.

However, the project has now gone through a few changes with Basil Joseph replacing Antony as the lead actor and Cheers Entertainments taking over the production.

Notably, this is Basil’s third collaboration with the banner after the success of Jan.E.Man and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Falimy also stars Jagadish, Meenaraj, Sandeep Pradeep and Manju Pillai in pivotal roles.

It is scripted by Nithish Sahadev and Sanjo Joseph. Cinematographer Bablu Aju, music director Ankit Menon and editor Nidhin Raj Arol form the core technical crew.

