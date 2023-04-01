Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon to team up for a new film

The two were supposed to play the leads in Ottakomban, an action film directed by debutant Mathews Thomas. However, the project didn't materialise due to various reasons.
 

Published: 01st April 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, who have acted together multiple times in the past, are set to reunite for a new film.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, who have acted together multiple times in the past, are set to reunite for a new film. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, who have acted together multiple times in the past, are set to reunite for a new film. Listin Stephen's Magic Frames is producing the film, the casting call for which was released recently.

The makers are on the look for actors who are suited to play the parts of Biju Menon's young age, students, cops and convicts. However, details regarding the film's director and other crew members are still under wraps.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have acted together in films like FIR, Pathram, Kaliyattam, Randaam Bhavam and Kichamani MBA. They last shared a screen in Joshiy's Christian Brothers (2011).

The two were supposed to play the leads in Ottakomban, an action film directed by debutant Mathews Thomas. However, the project didn't materialise due to various reasons.

Suresh Gopi is currently shooting for Oru Perumgaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj. He has completed shooting for JSK, a legal drama directed by Pravin Narayanan.

It was also recently announced that Suresh Gopi would be reuniting with director Shaji Kailas and scriptwriter AK Sajan for a spin-off on his popular character Lal Krishna Viradiyar from Chinthamani Kolacase. Apart from these projects, an untitled mass entertainer (SG 251) with Rahul Ramachandran is also in the line-up.

Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, next has Martin Prakkat's film coming up. He is playing one of the leads in it along with Kunchacko Boban. 

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Suresh Gopi Biju Menon
    India Matters
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
    Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
    Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
    PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
    A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
    Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp