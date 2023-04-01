Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon to team up for a new film

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, who have acted together multiple times in the past, are set to reunite for a new film. Listin Stephen's Magic Frames is producing the film, the casting call for which was released recently.

The makers are on the look for actors who are suited to play the parts of Biju Menon's young age, students, cops and convicts. However, details regarding the film's director and other crew members are still under wraps.



Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have acted together in films like FIR, Pathram, Kaliyattam, Randaam Bhavam and Kichamani MBA. They last shared a screen in Joshiy's Christian Brothers (2011).

The two were supposed to play the leads in Ottakomban, an action film directed by debutant Mathews Thomas. However, the project didn't materialise due to various reasons.



Suresh Gopi is currently shooting for Oru Perumgaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj. He has completed shooting for JSK, a legal drama directed by Pravin Narayanan.

It was also recently announced that Suresh Gopi would be reuniting with director Shaji Kailas and scriptwriter AK Sajan for a spin-off on his popular character Lal Krishna Viradiyar from Chinthamani Kolacase. Apart from these projects, an untitled mass entertainer (SG 251) with Rahul Ramachandran is also in the line-up.



Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, next has Martin Prakkat's film coming up. He is playing one of the leads in it along with Kunchacko Boban.

